A Monmouth design agency was recently commission by Monmouthshire County Council to design, produce and install new signage, tree labels, a leaflet and interpretation for Linda Vista Gardens in Abergavenny.
Platform One, well-known for their involvement in helping promote Monmouth took to social media to express their delight at winning a tender for the small public park next to Castle Meadows.
The award-winning design business based in Monmouth said: “The project features bespoke illustrations and a hand-painted map created by David, helping to bring the history and character of these beautiful gardens to life for visitors.
“We're proud to have been involved in enhancing this wonderful public space and sharing the finished project, said Sherren McCabe-Finlayson, joint design guru with the business.
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