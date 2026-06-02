A public appeal was launched to locate Callum Harris on May 12 after he hadn’t been seen for four days. He was last known to be at an address on Cambrian Road in Newport on May 8.
Police officers responded to reports that a body had sadly been discovered at an address on Chepstow Road, also in Newport, on Sunday May 24. Formal identification has now taken place and Gwent Police has confirmed the body is that of Callum Harris.
“We received a report that a body had been found in a building in Chepstow Road, Newport on Sunday 24 May,” a spokesperson from the force said.
“Formal identification has now taken place, and confirmed to be Callum Harris, who had been reported as missing.”
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