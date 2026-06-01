One person has been taken to hospital after an incident closed the main road to the Sugar Loaf mountain on Sunday afternoon.
Penygraig Road, in Llanwenarth, was closed as a result of the incident while the public was asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes for their journeys.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said they had been called to reports of concern for the safety of a teenage boy, whose injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
“We received a report of concern for safety on Penygraig Road, Llanwenarth at around 1.40pm on Sunday 31 May,” they said.
“A teenage boy was taken to hospital for treatment; his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.”
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