Ahead of a meeting in March 2025 where Labour thought they would lose a vote to the Conservatives and Independents, Sue was told to cancel an appointment for cancer treatment so she could support the Labour Party. This is shocking. In the end, Sue did attend her appointment because my group heard about this clash and we decided to offer ‘a pair’. This is an arrangement never used in the council before but is often used in Westminster where an opposition member will not vote to offset a member of the executive. We were not prepared to make someone miss their cancer treatment.