Turnip explained, as Puerto Rico Paul got all excited and went to grab the bag, I had to slap his hand down and shout, ‘Not now Paul. This isn’t sherbet, it’s premium-grade psychedelics, and set and setting are everything. The only place to do DMT in style is on a private jet, and in a couple of hours we’ll on one and heading homeward bound. Patience is key here. First we get drunk, and then we get spiritual.’