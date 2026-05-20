The other week, the King's Speech set out a bold programme that builds directly on everything already achieved in the UK Labour Government’s first year and eight months in power.
As I mentioned in my previous column, this builds on 50 pieces of legislation aimed at tackling the cost of living crisis, lowering energy bills, cleaning up our rivers and clamping down on polluters, delivering pay rises for workers and pensioners, and strengthening protections for women and girls both online and offline.
The next wave of legislation will build on this progress.
On clean energy, the Government will continue to move away from expensive fossil fuels and instead toward clean, homegrown power.
This isn't just about the environment - it will help bring down your energy bills, make our power supply more secure, and create thousands of high-quality, green jobs right across Wales.
On rivers, the Government is going even further through a Clean Water Bill, involving scrapping OFWAT and working with the Welsh Government to put a stop to water companies dumping sewage in our rivers and communities.
Cleaning up our rivers is an issue that's right at the top of my agenda.
Our railways are also coming back into public hands. Through Great British Railways, a £14 billion plan will help transform rail across Wales and unlock 12,000 jobs.
This includes work on Magor Walkway Station, a project that residents here, including myself, have been fighting to make a reality for a long time.
Keeping the country safe remains the Government's number one priority. New laws will protect our national security, guard against cyber-attacks, secure our borders and deal with threats from hostile states. In this ever-changing, volatile world, this matters now more than ever.
And on Europe, I'm glad to see the Government will work with the EU to pursue closer ties and sign new agreements as quickly as possible. Having sat down with local business owners at my EU roundtable and through visits across the constituency, I know how much this matters to businesses across Monmouthshire following the damaging impacts of Brexit.
All of this is very promising, and as your MP, my focus is on making sure this progress is felt here in Monmouthshire - through cleaner rivers, thriving high streets, support with the cost of living, safer communities, and stronger protections for women and children.
There is still a lot more to do, but this has been an important step forward. As always, no matter what, I'll never stop working hard to make sure Monmouthshire's voice is heard in Westminster.
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