“There’s no predictive text, patterns, prompts, or list of finite probabilities in the way me and the boys behave. We’re chaos incarnate, and the clown couldn’t cope with that. I think it was William Blake who said, ‘What is now proved was once only imagined.’ Well, that’s the Achilles heel of AI. It can’t imagine. We can, and so we simply imagined a reality where we were winners, and the singularity lost.