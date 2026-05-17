It was disappointing therefore that one of the first actions of the new First Minister, before he’d even appointed his cabinet, was to get on the phone to the Leaders of the SNP and Sinn Fein to discuss how they can work together to help break up our country. Apparently, Plaid Cymru’s desire for further powers to be devolved to the Senedd, as a stepping stone to Welsh independence was raised as an issue in the first phone call between the new First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth and the Keir Starmer.