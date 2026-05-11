Over the past few weeks, it has been excellent to speak with residents across Torfaen and Monmouthshire on the campaign trail, and I am delighted to have been elected as one of the six new Members of the Senedd for Sir Fynwy Torfaen.Serving in elected office is a privilege I have never taken for granted. I look forward to representing my new constituents and ensuring their voices are heard in Cardiff Bay.
I would also like to thank my fellow Conservative candidates, my family, and our dedicated local team for their support and hard work throughout the campaign, and for every constituent who voted for me and the Welsh Conservatives.This election brought about real change in Wales for the first time since 1999. While the shape of the next Welsh Government is still being determined, it appears increasingly likely that Plaid Cymru will lead it. T
hey now have a genuine opportunity to change direction in Wales, and I hope they use it wisely. However, after nearly three decades spent propping up Labour, I remain cautious about whether they will deliver the policies and reforms our nation urgently needs.Wales needs a fundamental reset. From education standards to our health service, Labour has left Wales in a dire state. Voters have recognised this and have removed them from office, reducing them to just nine members. Although our own numbers have fallen, they did not collapse in the way some commentators predicted.
The Conservative Party is in a period of renewal, and the results show that our message continues to resonate with many voters.We are now a team of seven, and we will continue to work together, championing Conservative values in the Senedd and providing a strong, common‑sense voice. We have a duty to hold the next Welsh Government, and all other parties to account over the next four years, and I want to assure my constituents that we will do exactly that.Closer to home, I will continue to fight for improvements to our transport infrastructure, our health services, and to ensure that local concerns are fully heard regarding the proposed large solar farm in Ponthir.
I look forward to getting back to work as your Member of the Senedd as soon as possible, proudly representing Sir Fynwy Torfaen.
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