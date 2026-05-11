The Conservative Party is in a period of renewal, and the results show that our message continues to resonate with many voters.We are now a team of seven, and we will continue to work together, championing Conservative values in the Senedd and providing a strong, common‑sense voice. We have a duty to hold the next Welsh Government, and all other parties to account over the next four years, and I want to assure my constituents that we will do exactly that.Closer to home, I will continue to fight for improvements to our transport infrastructure, our health services, and to ensure that local concerns are fully heard regarding the proposed large solar farm in Ponthir.