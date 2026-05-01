Of special interest in the south porch is the remains of a sepulchral slab, which dates from the late 16thcentury. It depicts an Elizabethan or early Stuart lady. She has clasped hands, and wears a long skirt, tight bodice and a big ruff. Above her head is a wheel cross with two shields, and beside her is a big shovel, while below are the heads and shoulders of two ‘weepers’ with their hands held in prayer. These may have been two of a number of children whose effigies spread across the base of the shaft before it was broken. Her feet under a front view are curiously turned to the left , but who she was is not known.