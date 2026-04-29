The 2026 Senedd election is fast approaching, current polls show a tight race between Labour and Reform here in Monmouthshire and Torfaen, with only 2% between the two parties. Nationally, there is a real chance that Reform could become the largest party in Wales.

That is why I am deeply concerned by recent comments from the Reform leader in Wales during a TV debate, where he proposed scrapping Magor Walkway Station - along with the other stations promised in South Wales...