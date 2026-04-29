As I’m sure you’re already aware, the 2026 Senedd election is fast approaching, people across Wales will very soon elect new representatives for their area, and a new Welsh Government will be formed.
Current polls show a tight race between Labour and Reform here in Monmouthshire and Torfaen, with only 2% between the two parties. Nationally, there is a real chance that Reform could become the largest party in Wales.
That is why I am deeply concerned by recent comments from the Reform leader in Wales during a TV debate, where he proposed scrapping Magor Walkway Station - along with the other stations promised in South Wales - claiming that no one really wants these new stations.
This is absolute madness.
Anyone who has followed this project over the years will know just how hard the community has worked to make Magor Walkway Station a reality.
It is the result of years of hard work and determined campaigning by MAGOR rail group, local residents, councillors and myself who have fought hard for better public transport in Monmouthshire.
I know from speaking to residents across Magor and the surrounding area just how much support there is for this station.
People understand what a difference it could make: easier journeys, better links for work and education, more transport choice, and help with alleviating traffic in the area.
The funding comes directly from the UK Government too - this is £445 million intended for new stations and rail enhancements.
Yet Reform want to come in and take that away.
I know traffic is a real issue in this part of the county. That is exactly why scrapping projects like Magor Walkway Station would be such a backward step.
If we are serious about improving transport links and reducing pressure on local roads, then we should be building better public transport links - not tearing them up before they even begin.
Magor Walkway Station is the culmination of years of local campaigning and a real opportunity for the future of our area. We should be getting spades in the ground as soon as possible, not suddenly scrapping the project without good reason.
This project still matters. Local people still want it. And after all the work that has gone into getting it this far, I will do everything I can to make sure it happens, regardless of what Reform think.
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