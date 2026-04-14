It was fantastic to be in Chepstow recently, speaking to residents on the high street about my campaign to make Chepstow Train Station accessible for all and collecting signatures for my petition.
I was joined by local councillors Jim McTaggart, Vanessa Badderley-Potter and Paul Griffiths, as well as representatives from the Chepstow Station Group.
There was strong support from residents, many of whom shared their own experiences.
Currently, anyone with mobility issues is unable to access the Newport and Cardiff-bound platform at Chepstow Station. I saw the impact of this first-hand when I joined local resident Nicky, who is disabled, to document the journey to Newport.
Instead of a simple journey, we had to travel to Lydney, cross there via their road crossing, then return back through Chepstow again before heading on to Newport. It adds around an hour to the journey, creates unnecessary stress, and costs more.
This is completely unacceptable and I will continue doing everything I can to make sure we finally get step-free access at Chepstow Station.
Another issue that's unacceptable is the pollution in our rivers, cleaning these up also remains one of my top priorities as your MP.
I recently met with Friends of the River Wye and joined them for some citizen science testing. It was really interesting to see how they monitor pollution levels across Monmouthshire and the whole of the Wye and track how they change over time.
From the conversations we had, there are signs that action being taken is starting to have a positive effect, but there is still much more to do - particularly around agricultural run-off entering our rivers and ensuring that Natural Resources Wales use the excellent science that our local groups are providing to their full advantage.
Here in Monmouthshire, I will continue supporting local groups as well as joining testing where I can, and in Westminster I will keep pushing for stronger action to protect our rivers.
Finally, I know from my survey and from speaking to residents across Monmouthshire that people want to see more police on our streets.
For years, many felt they were not visible - but I'm glad to see that this is starting to change. Across Wales, over 200 additional officers and PCSOs are now in neighbourhood roles.
I’ve already seen this locally. Just last week I spotted an officer on Monmouth High Street, and while in Chepstow, I met two new PCSOs patrolling to tackle shoplifting.
It’s a positive step, but I know there's more to do. Moving forward, I will continue doing everything I can in Westminster to support efforts which will help make our communities safer for everyone.
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