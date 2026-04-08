It is a strange period as I have made it my mission to get out and about as your Senedd Member, meeting as many people and groups as possible since my election to the Welsh Parliament in 2021. My office may be in Newport – which is where I am hoping to be re-elected as the lead candidate for Plaid Cymru in Casnewydd Islwyn – but I have tried to cover every part of the region of South Wales East in that time. Some of our actions in the county including picking up casework from Monmouthshire on our street surgeries, meeting with Monmouthshire farmers over the controversial policy of the Labour Government to link tree numbers with farming payments and visiting the new cancer diagnostic facilities on the site of Nevill Hall Hospital. Whilst I have enjoyed having such a wide-ranging and varied patch in South Wales East, I am looking forward to having more focus on a constituency if I am successfully elected.