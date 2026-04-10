With three weeks until the Senedd elections, the choice facing voters has never been clearer. Decades of underinvestment has created a backlog of issues that make every journey a struggle.
The Welsh Government’s war on motorists has been an incredibly damaging policy, for families and businesses across Wales.
While we all want better public transport, the current network is nowhere near good enough.
For years, Labour has used a “stick” approach to force drivers off the road rather than providing better alternatives. Recently, we have seen road-building freezes, the 20mph default, and even "SUV taxes."
Monmouthshire residents know all too well how much we, as rural communities depend on our private cars and how badly congestion and poor road quality affects us.
Only the Welsh Conservatives have a comprehensive plan to fix our broken network and get Wales moving again.
While safety is paramount, blanket limits has caused mass confusion and has cost the Welsh economy. We will reverse the 20mph default, replacing it with a targeted approach that protects schools and hospitals without punishing commuters.
Furthermore, we will build the M4 relief road to alleviate motorway gridlock and reduce overflow congestion in Monmouthshire. To ensure existing roads are fit for purpose, our Pothole Guarantee will require local authorities to repair reported potholes within 48 hours.
Connectivity is also about affordability. To help young people access education and employment, we will offer free rail cards to all 16–24-year-olds. We will also protect free bus travel and extend it to young people and military veterans. For our seniors, we will pilot free off-peak rail travel for concessionary pass holders, ensuring they remain active and connected.
Finally, public transport must be dependable. We will demand a step-change in Transport for Wales’ performance, focusing on capacity and punctuality. We will also build resilience into our bus network, particularly in rural areas, and press for full consequential funding for all rail spending in England.
On election day, the choice is simple, more gridlock, or a Welsh Conservative plan that prioritises families and businesses across Wales.
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