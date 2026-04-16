He told the Chronicle, “I don’t know if any of your readers have ever been to Wales, but there isn’t a lot going on. We’d come down off the mountains and expected to walk into one of those old-fashioned western towns you see in the movies, with a salon and that sort of thing, but mainly it was just some roads with houses and a few static caravans surrounded by unforgiving wilderness on all sides. Puerto Rico Paul said it reminded him of Varteg, and he had a point. It was just a bit weird to think this tiny area in Utah was also called Wales.”