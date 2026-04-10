“We were daunted by the task that fate had given us, but not overwhelmed. They were big boots to fill, but we had big feet. And as Tyke began tunelessly humming the Mission Impossible theme and Big Tony began shouting an off-key rendition of Men of Harlech, things didn’t appear as desperate and strange as they might have seemed to an outsider. We were no longer caught up in a storm not of our making; we were the storm and heading for a place called Wales.”