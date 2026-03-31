Since becoming your MP, one of the biggest issues raised with me has been the lack of phone and broadband signal, particularly in more rural areas of the county.
So, I decided more needed to be done, and I launched a new campaign to reconnect Monmouthshire.
The first step was launching a survey to better understand how bad things are for people and which areas have the worst signal.
The survey has now closed, and the findings are very alarming.
Over 700 residents from across Monmouthshire shared their experiences of phone and broadband signal.
72% of people said they have terrible to bad phone signal at home, with only 15.2% reporting good or excellent signal.
Across their local area, 61.7% said their signal was terrible to bad, compared to just 14.1% who said it was good or excellent.
Broadband was slightly better, but still concerning, with 28.8% reporting terrible to bad signal, while 48.1% said good to excellent.
From these results, we now have a better understanding of the worst-impacted areas across Monmouthshire, these include Trellech, Llangwm, Mamhilad and Llanthony.
Alongside this, many residents shared how poor signal is affecting their daily lives.This includes not being able to make calls in emergencies or when supporting vulnerable family members, missing important calls from doctors or hospitals, struggling to work from home or join meetings, and farmers being unable to complete essential paperwork.
These are all serious issues and show that in 2026, connectivity isn’t a luxury - it’s absolutely essential.
Since launching the survey, I have already started work to improve phone signal across the area.
I have raised these concerns in Parliament and met with the Digital Economy Minister to share the results.
I have also had meetings with broadband providers and all the mobile network operators, including Vodafone, Virgin Media, O2, BT and EE, sharing the postcodes of the worst-impacted areas.
In some early good news for our campaign, my office has already helped connect 10 households to full-fibre broadband in Llandenny, following local concerns which were raised.
This is just the start. I will now be sharing the full results and postcodes with Ministers and providers to keep up the pressure for improvements across Monmouthshire. I will encourage the sharing of masts and equipment, as well as potential legislative changes to ensure we get the connectivity we need.
For everyone who took part, thank you. Your input is already making a real difference to households across the county.
In the meantime, if you’d like to keep up to date with the campaign, you can follow me on Facebook and Instagram.
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