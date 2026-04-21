Worklessness is like a disease. It leads to poorer life expectancy, poorer quality of life and is a drain on those who do go out to work to pay their fair share. Of course, there are people who are genuinely down on their luck or have valid reasons why they can’t work and it’s right that we should support them. But there are many people who are perversely better off financially out of work. This is a disgrace. The benefits system is there to support people in need, not to be a way of life.