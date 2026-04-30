“‘In response, Tyke just started necking mineral water out of a bottle and shaking his head furiously. As an ageing Hollywood heartthrob, Tyke was obsessed with staying young, and his face was loaded with fillers. But although all that botox and surgery ironed the wrinkles out, in a weird way, it made him look even more worn out. Kind of like a vampire who was never getting enough blood. It’s a shame to see Tyke fall so low, but denial will do terrible things to a man.