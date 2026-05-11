Turnip added, “As the clown put his hands in the air, they seemed to grow as large as hot air balloons, and his face began to blow up like a puffer fish, and his eyes became the size of footballs. It was quite comical but also unnerving, a bit like looking at a black hole before it swallows you, your reality, and all sense of time whole as if your were little more than a humbug. I remember thinking, ‘Is this how the world ends?’ And then Big Tony stepped up to the plate and started breathing fire like a boss, or in this case, a dragon!”