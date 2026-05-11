As the dust settles following the game-changing Welsh elections, perhaps you might expect me to be downhearted. Not one bit of it.
After four years in office, following more than two decades of control by the Conservatives here in Monmouthshire, I think I am entitled to reflect of what we have already achieved, and to look forward to more of the same. The promise we made in 2022 was never about politics for politics’ sake. We have steadfastly worked to improve the everyday life of people across Monmouthshire. And that remains our core purpose.
As you will have seen, much of politics is now fractured in new ways. But we have chosen a different path: one firmly rooted in cooperation, respect and unity. A Monmouthshire where rural and urban voices both matter, where young people can see a future here, and where older residents feel valued and supported. Unity does not mean everyone is the same. It means everyone belongs. Our style is to be honest about the challenges. There have been hard choices and there will be more ahead.
When we have succeeded it is because we have stood for a Monmouthshire that is united, not divided. We have worked with town and community councils, voluntary organisations, public service partners, and most importantly with our residents themselves. When Storm Claudia hit, we quite literally weathered that storm together. That spirit of shared responsibility and mutual support defines who we are. It is cemented into our coalition administration.
We have been relentless in our approach to working co-operatively: whether it is in forming partnerships to bring change to our polluted rivers or to deliver a joined-up approach to the economic well-being of our wider geographical region.
That same spirit of working together is reflected in the issues people raise with us every day: supporting families, helping children thrive, protecting our environment, keeping towns vibrant, improving transport, fixing unsafe roads, and making sure people can live independently and with dignity in their own communities. These are not abstract ambitions. They are both the hopes and the realities of daily life across Monmouthshire.
The very style of the way our administration works is a refreshing change from what went before us.
Overall, our priorities are not buried in isolated projects. They are connected by a single idea: Monmouthshire works best when we work together. Our approach is rooted not in politics, but in people — people who care deeply about this county, who are proud of it, and who want the best for it. As do I.
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