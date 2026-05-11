As you will have seen, much of politics is now fractured in new ways. But we have chosen a different path: one firmly rooted in cooperation, respect and unity. A Monmouthshire where rural and urban voices both matter, where young people can see a future here, and where older residents feel valued and supported. Unity does not mean everyone is the same. It means everyone belongs. Our style is to be honest about the challenges. There have been hard choices and there will be more ahead.