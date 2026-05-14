Over the past few weeks, I’ve been out visiting businesses across Monmouthshire.
First up were visits in Monmouth, an area still recovering from the devastating floods in November 2025. While the high street is thankfully getting back on its feet, many businesses are still dealing with the impact.
I visited Salt & Pepper and the Riverside Hotel, both of which were badly affected by the flooding but are coming back strong.
We discussed the pressures they are still facing and what support is needed now to help them fully bounce back. I have taken up their requests with relevant ministers in the Senedd.
I also visited Dot On Technologies, a fantastic tech start-up business based in Monmouth. They develop operational systems that help businesses improve efficiency behind the scenes. It was fascinating to hear how their technology helped one clothing business reduce returns processing times and save £400,000 a year. The company has received £1.25 million in business support from the Welsh Government, allowing them to launch right here in Monmouthshire.
In Abergavenny, I met with the managers of Nicholls, Pugh’s Garden Centre (a fantastic new addition to the town), and Angel Bakery. Joined by Councillor Laura Wright, we discussed how these businesses can be supported further.
I also recently visited Magor Brewery, where an incredible one billion pints of beer are brewed every year right here in Monmouthshire! This time, I was able to see their new de-alcoholisation plant first-hand and hear more about the growing demand for no-alcohol beers.
One message came through clearly from every business: they want our high streets to be at their absolute best again.
That’s why supporting our local economy and breathing new life into our town centres remains one of my key priorities.
Following the recent £2.2 million investment from the UK and Welsh Governments into our town centres, I will continue to focus on bringing empty shop units back into use, helping turn them into thriving businesses and exciting spaces once again.
Finally, I also had the privilege of visiting the Inglis Bridge refurbishment site in Monmouth. It was great to meet the team working on this project. They are working incredibly hard repairing steel that has corroded over the years.
Once completed, the bridge will be lifted back into place before final refurbishment works are carried out in situ.
When I visited, I was told the repairs are expected to be completed by the end of August - and if all goes well, possibly even sooner.
After months of lobbying the MOD to secure the £1 million needed for repairs, it’s exciting to finally be getting so close to having our bridge back!
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