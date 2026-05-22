The recent Council AGM gave us a chance to reflect on what we have achieved in the last four years, and to set out plans for the year ahead.
We have changed the way in which your Council engages with residents and communities, and we have changed the way we work with Town and community councils, now with greater respect and collaboration.
The ‘Lets Talk Monmouthshire’ online platform is developing as a single point for all council consultations and more residents are signing up to receive regular news and using the My Monmouthshire app to find information or report an issue.
Whether you choose to call in at one of our hubs, email us or call the contact centre you will get a professional response from our team.
We have also made Monmouthshire fairer supporting projects that make sure everyone can access food, somewhere warm and a listening ear. And the number of people using our leisure centres through Passport to Leisure scheme has doubled. Now the summer brings low-cost activities for families, festivals and events as well as holiday childcare.
Older people can be supported by fairly paid local carers and helped to stay independent for longer.
We are investing to reduce the Council’s carbon emissions, more slowly than I would like, but with practical measures like covers on the swimming pools, electric vehicles for staff travel and solar panels on our buildings.
Monmouthshire leads Wales on recycling, supporting local food and on how we manage our public land without pesticides, supporting biodiversity.
We are playing a key role in cleaning up our rivers and managing flood risk, leading and supporting partnerships and bringing in resources, but make no mistake, there is still more to do.
Monmouthshire’s school results are now the best in Wales and we have also focused on young people’s wellbeing, ensuring that no child misses out on a good education. Investment in better local provision for children with special needs and challenging behaviours and supporting struggling parents, together with free school meals and breakfast clubs have helped boost Monmouthshire’s schools to among the best in Wales. Now we are working with businesses on career pathways, training and local apprenticeships for more young people. We are flying the flag for Monmouthshire nationally and internationally as a place to visit, to live well, to build a business and to invest.
The last four years have been challenging: fires, floods, landslips, financial pressures for the Council and a cost-of-living crisis for residents. But by collaborative working, we are making Monmouthshire better for everyone.
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