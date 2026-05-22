Monmouthshire’s school results are now the best in Wales and we have also focused on young people’s wellbeing, ensuring that no child misses out on a good education. Investment in better local provision for children with special needs and challenging behaviours and supporting struggling parents, together with free school meals and breakfast clubs have helped boost Monmouthshire’s schools to among the best in Wales. Now we are working with businesses on career pathways, training and local apprenticeships for more young people. We are flying the flag for Monmouthshire nationally and internationally as a place to visit, to live well, to build a business and to invest.