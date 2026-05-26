Sir Fynwy Torfaen MS Laura Anne Jones has welcomed guidance that has finally been released from the Labour UK Government after women and girls have been left in limbo for over a year waiting for it, following the Supreme Court ruling that “sex means biological sex”.
The guidance published yesterday, after 400 days, was an important ruling that reaffirmed the law that means that single sex spaces and protections should be based on biological sex, not gender identity.
Ms Jones, said:“For over a year, women and girls across Wales have been left in limbo while politicians, public bodies and organisations hid behind excuses, instead of following the law and protecting women’s spaces, dignity and ensuring fairness in sport and their safety.”
“I have consistently stood in the Senedd and fought to maintain these basic rights for women and girls, to ensure biological men aren’t allowed in, for example, girls’ changing rooms, women’s hospital wards or sports. I was mocked and jeered for it, but yesterday’s guidance shows that common sense has now prevailed and biological fact cannot simply be ignored.”
“There is now a definite culture shift now that people have realised the impact of taking away the rights of half of the population.”
“I will now be pressing the Welsh Government and public bodies to adapt their policies and practices as a matter of urgency, as there is now nowhere left to hide. There are no more excuses for not complying with the law and for undermining women’s privacy, fairness and safety.”
The 342 page document states that if there is no gender neutral option, biology takes precedence. The guidance says trans people should not be allowed to enter single sex sports that do not match their biology. Domestic abuse service providers must also maintain single sex spaces.
Commenting further, Ms Jones, Lead MS for Sir Fynwy Torfaen, said that women’s rights and single sex protections “must never again be sacrificed on the altar of gender ideology”, and she was “delighted to have 33 other Reform MSs who will equally press to ensure that this is the case.”
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