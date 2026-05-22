One issue raised with me more than any other is the proposed 300‑acre solar farm near Ponthir, a development that would affect communities across Monmouthshire, Torfaen and Newport. It is a large‑scale proposal, and one that understandably provokes strong local feeling.
Last week, I attended a well‑organised and supported public meeting to listen to residents’ concerns and discuss the plans in more detail.
Afterwards, I posted on social media to acknowledge the visit and reflect the strength of feeling in the room. The comments section quickly filled with criticism, accusing myself and others of opposing cleaner energy. That could not be further from the truth.
The clear majority view at the meeting, echoed in many conversations I have had since, and one I share, is that we do need renewable energy and we do need to move away from traditional fossil fuels. However, that transition cannot, and should not, come at any cost.
It is easy to be blind to the impact of solar farms when they are built somewhere else. For the community near Ponthir, though, this proposal would sit on their doorstep for decades. We should not be pursuing one environmental ambition at the expense of another, yet that is exactly how this feels to many residents.
How does it make sense to take 300 acres of productive agricultural land out of use for more than 40 years, all to supply a single organisation with cleaner power? That does not strike the right balance, particularly when there are ample brownfield sites and alternative locations where such developments could be placed. This is at its core, about fairness. P
Plaid Cymru has long supported community energy models that promote local control and genuine community involvement in decision‑making, and that is an approach I strongly agree with. If communities are expected to share their local spaces with developments of this scale, their voices must count, and they must be heard.
While the planning process for the Ponthir application is still ongoing, I have been clear with residents that I will continue to raise their concerns in the Senedd at every opportunity.
Yes, we need lower energy prices and a faster move away from fossil fuels. But that transition has to be balanced. If solving one problem creates another, damaging our green belt, reducing agricultural land and risking food security, then we are not making progress, we are simply shifting the burden elsewhere.
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