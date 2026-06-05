Shoppers in Abergavenny had their eyes on the skies this lunchtime as a police helicopter was spotted circling the area around the town centre.
The chopper was seen flying low over the town just before 12pm on Friday June 5 with before coming to a stop and hovering over Nevill Street. Onlookers reported the helicopter was searching the town for five minutes before heading south.
Later in the afternoon, at roughly 4.30PM, a police helicopter was sighted circling around the village of Llanellen. It is unclear whether the deployments are linked.
The National Police Air Service (NPAS) has still not responded to a request to establish the nature of the callout(s).
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