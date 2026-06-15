Drivers in the Pandy area will be facing a diversion later this week as a section of Grosmont Road in Llanvihangel Crucorney is set to close for essential resurfacing works.
The temporary closure, authorised by Monmouthshire County Council under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, will officially begin on June 18, 2026. Highways teams anticipate the project will be completed quickly, running weekdays only between 9am and 4pm, with a final completion date targeted for June 22, 2026.
The affected area spans approximately 330 meters of Grosmont Road, located roughly 0.80km from its junction with the A465. While a signed diversion route utilising the A465 will be active, local authorities confirmed that reasonable access will be maintained for residents living within the closure zone. Officials warn that breaching the restriction is an offense.
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