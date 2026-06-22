The Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, has announced he will be resigning from the role after two years in office. He becomes the most short-lived Labour Prime Minister in history.
Starmer appeared outside Downing Street on Monday morning to confirm the news following confirmation that Andy Burnham would return to parliament.
“I know the question being asked now is not who is best placed to change the Labour party and take us into power,” he said in his statement.
“Those questions have been answered. The question being asked now is whether I am the best person to take us into the next general election.”
“I have heard the answer of that question from my parliamentary party, and I accept that decision with good grace...that is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party.”
Nominations for a new leader will be opened on July 9 and be closed in time for parliament’s summer recess. The Prime Minister will remain in post until a new leader is chosen.
The new First Minister, Rhun ap Iowerth MS, had previously said a meeting between him and Keir Starmer was going to take place in June, but that never happened.
Now, he has said the next Prime Minister needs to develop a new relationship with Wales.
“I wish Keir Starmer well as he prepares to leave office,” he posted on X.
“The chaos in Westminster has made it difficult for Wales to get the engagement we need. The next PM must commit to a new relationship with Wales - with a focus on greater powers, fair funding and respect for our mandate.”
The interim leader of Welsh Labour, Ken Skates MS, reacted to the news on another seismic day for his party, just six weeks after the people of Wales pushed Labour out of office
"Keir brought our party back from oblivion and delivered one of the greatest victories the Labour Party has seen. Under his leadership we’ve seen an increase to the minimum wage, a boost to the state pension and stronger employment rights,” he said.
“We also received a record devolution settlement and generational plans for £14bn for rail in Wales. He has led the country through exceptionally tough times with dignity and authenticity, and I want to put on record my deepest thanks to him.”
"We now owe it to Keir, and the country to come together and ensure that Labour continues delivering for people right across Wales, and the UK."
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