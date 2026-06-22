The MP for Monmouthshire, Catherine Fookes MP, has joined Labour colleagues in thanking the Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, for his work after resigning as Prime Minister on Monday morning.
Sir Keir Starmer MP stood at the lectern outside Downing Street to confirm he was leaving the post he has held for two years to make way for a new Labour Leader. Ms Fookes was there when the PM announced his departure.
“I was proud to stand in Downing Street with the Prime Minister this morning. I’ve worked as Keir Starmer’s Parliamentary Private Secretary for the past year – it’s been an honour,” she said.
“I can tell you from the heart that he is a kind, hard-working, decent and thoughtful leader. He took our party from one of its most challenging moments to a landslide General Election victory. And he was in this job for one reason only – to serve our country.”
“As Prime Minister, Keir Starmer has overseen a Labour Government that's made an enormous impact across the UK, in Monmouthshire, and overseas.”
“To list just a few of its many achievements: bringing down inflation, raising wages and pensions, delivering the biggest upgrade to workers' rights in a generation, lifting 500,000 children out of poverty, tackling pollution in our rivers, the vital decision to nationalise the railways, recognising Palestine as a State, delivering Pride in Place funding to revitalise our high streets, and implementing serious measures to protect women and girls both offline and online.”
It is possible that Andy Burnham will be unopposed in his bid to become the new Prime Minister. His most likely challenger, Wes Streeting, announced he would not seek the top job following Starmer’s announcement.
Fresh from his victory in the Makerfield by-election, Burnham announced he will launch a fresh challenge for the leadership.
Ms Fookes stopped short of saying who she would support in the event of a contest.
“No matter what happens in Westminster, my priority, as always, will be to work tirelessly for Monmouthshire and ensure our voices are heard at the highest levels,” she said.
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