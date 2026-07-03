Abergavenny Electrics is celebrating 50 years in business this year. The Chronicle sat down with the current director, Keith Davies, to take a trip down memory lane and track one of the town’s cornerstones to the present day.
The local business started with Keith’s dad, Clive, who set up his shop, C Davies electrical, on Baker Street when he moved back from Australia in 1976. In 1978, Keith finished school and joined his dad to help out. So the business was soon renamed C Davies and Son electrical.
In 1982, Chris’ sister joined the ranks and the business that had started from humble beginnings became a true family affair.
“Every day, I totally appreciate being given the chance to work with my father and train alongside him,” Keith said between phone calls from customers and the company’s three electricians.
“It is because of my father that the business has been successful for so long. He laid the foundations for it all those years ago and he still inspires me to keep going and make sure the business is there for the community in Abergavenny and those around it whenever they need us.”
Clive still heads in to the shop twice a week to make the coffee and meet the customers, while Keith’s mum, Hazel, has her own office and makes sure all the paperwork is filed on time. The Chronicle is reliably informed that is definitely not so Keith can head of to that ‘other town’ that starts with the letter A... Amroth!
After Keith took over in the year 2000 following his dad’s retirement, he expanded the business to employ more expert electricians and train up apprentices who now contribute to the local economy with their own businesses and expertise.
“I never wanted to stay in school,” explained Keith.
“I wanted to work. I worked with my dad in the school holidays and at 17 I went to Memphis for the first time. I paid for it with my overtime money, and I take great pride in being able to prove the only route to success is not to go to school until your early twenties.”
Keith is also the local Elvis impersonator, and donates the proceeds of his gigs to charity. But despite everywhere Abergavenny Electrics and his weekend job have taken him, he says there is still no place like home.
“Elvis loved his hometown of Memphis. He always returned home, and despite everywhere I have been around the world, there is no feeling like coming home to this beautiful town. It has been a pleasure to work here.”
“I feel very privileged for the experiences I have had, we have a lot of great customers and they have gone on to become good friends. Local businesses across town deserve all the support they can get, and I take my hat off to all those across town who, like I was able to thanks to my father, are giving it a go.”
Today, Abergavenny Electrics stands proudly at its premises on Hatherleigh Place, just off Union Road West. The team have been based in their current shop since 2010 after moving from another unit on the site, and the Abergavenny Electrics crew hopes to keep serving the community long into the future.
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