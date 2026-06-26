All of the 1886 players were male and almost all from professional homes. They were probably all privately educated and their music lessons would have been paid for privately, as schools didn’t offer instrumental tuition. Jumping back to 2026, our membership paints an interesting picture. A few of our members had a private education, but the vast majority attended state schools and are of an age when most education authorities supported extra-curricular activities such as music. We benefitted from being able to try playing an instrument at no cost to our parents – instruments were lent to pupils and weekly lessons were provided free of charge. Many of us also attended Saturday morning youth orchestras which were subsidised or free of charge. Orchestral music provides us in our adulthood not with a salary, but an escape from stressful occupations, the feel-good factor of creating something which is more than the sum of its parts, and a circle of friends from very different backgrounds. Our younger members benefit from all the same things but it has come at a cost as only those eligible for free school meals can now access free instrumental tuition. How this will affect the future of the orchestra remains to be seen.