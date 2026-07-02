Buses are set to replace trains from Abergavenny Station all weekend as essential engineering work shuts all lines between Newport and Shrewsbury on one weekend in July.
Most buses will replace trains between Abergavenny and Hereford/Shrewsbury and Newport, while some early morning and late night buses will extend to Cardiff Central.
The engineering work will take place on Saturday July 11 and Sunday July 12.
Journeys can be planned using the National Rail journey planner, while the pick-up and set down locations of replacement buses can be found by searching the station on National Rail’s ‘Find a Station’ page or by following signage at the station.
Please be advised that replacement vehicles may be busier than usual, and passengers should allow extra time for your journey.
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