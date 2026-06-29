THE Steel Horse of Cwmyoy has been recently created by local Blacksmith Peter Downey from metal items collected over the years. He spent about 500 hours constructing this masterpiece to accompany his metal ploughman who is guiding an original old plough.
The Shire horse is life size, largely built from old agricultural iron wheels including various industrial parts such as gears and sprockets. The shaping of the body is achieved from using old iron wheel rims to give the animal a muscular and life-like form while the mane and tail are meticulously made from chains to provide a sense of dynamic movement, it weighs about one ton and the structure has been left to rust.
You can see Peter's creation at this Saturday's Shire Horse Show at Bailey Park.
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