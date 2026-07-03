Concerns from local residents that paths cut through Abergavenny’s Castle Meadows to aid the construction of a new footbridge have been addressed by Monmouthshire Council in a bid to cool down any fears.
In a letter to The Chronicle, one local resident was concerned that two paths had been gravelled over on the Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and that the contractor’s main are on the land had been covered with tarmac.
“The first indication of building was the grass stripped off an area by the vehicle access to Castle Meadows, which was soon gravelled over and then two channels driven out, one to the pedestrian access at the old bridge, and the other downstream perhaps 100 yards beyond the still awaited new bridge,” said Douglas McArthur.
“These channels were scoured out, then filled with hardcore, then to my horror they and the contractor’s site were levelled with permanent-looking tarmac.”
“I looked again at the very expensive You Tube video of the project, and there sure enough, is the right hand channel running from the vehicle access point in Merthyr Road to the old bridge, but I could not see a left hand channel on the video.”
“With work at an early and worrying stage it would be helpful if Monmouthshire Council could confirm that the tarmac is a temporary measure and the left hand road and the vehicle hardstanding will be returned to grass when the bridge is finally built.”
“There are those among us (myself included) who look with suspicion at any ‘improvements’ to the meadows and it behoves all of us with an interest to make sure that construction does not go any further than what has already been agreed.”
Now, the council has responded to those concerned by stating that the current access points, which have been faced off, will only be a temporary measure to ensure the protection of the wider area.
"The bridge construction will be phased and is currently programmed to run until the end of 2027, to fit within the restrictions of working in the River Usk SAC (Special Area of Conservation) and Castle Meadows,” a spokesperson said.
“To enable construction and ensure safe working, two temporary routes have been developed. One is for plant moving between the road or site compound and the working area. The other is the Public Right of Way diversion path, which was made under order ‘Temporary Closure of Footpath 2 (part) Abergavenny Urban also known as Footpath 2(part) Abergavenny’ decision reference 108.”
"The Public Rights of Way diversion will stay in place for the duration of the construction works. The bridge landings and ramps will be constructed in 2027 concurrently with the bridge construction and installation and, on the Castle Meadows side, these will follow the original alignment of the Public Right of Way."
“The site access route will be fenced off only when required for the movement of plant, and will be decommissioned during the winter. The route will be left in place until works are completed. A temporary track for bridge lifting apparatus will be installed on this route when required. Both routes will be removed once the works are completed."
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