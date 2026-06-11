Sir Fynwy Torfaen MS’s Laura Anne Jones and Stephen Senior met with Monmouthshire NFU representatives to discuss the challenges facing local farmers and the future of agriculture in Wales.
The meeting, hosted by Monmouthshire NFU Chairman Rob Hoggins, brought together local NFU office holders and the newly elected Members for Sir Fynwy Torfaen to start a dialogue on the issues affecting our farming communities.
Ms Jones said:“It was a really valuable meeting. Farming is at the heart of Monmouthshire, and it must be at the heart of the new Welsh Governments political agenda too.“That is why it is deeply worrying that this new Plaid led Welsh Government did not even mention farming in its top six priorities when it first came to office.”
Ms Jones added:“After today’s meeting, it is clearer then ever that farmers need certainty, fairness and a government that understands the importance of food production, rather than chasing ridiculous net zero and sustainability targets, and that they listen to our farmers.
“There is much that the new Government and Reform can agree on Agriculture and rural affairs, but i will be holding them to account, as the Shadow Minister overseeing this important industry, on their promises and on things that we see as priorities.
“It is essential that the Welsh Government finally are strong on tackling TB, that has been a dark cloud hanging over farmers for too long, that the Government take a sensible approach to NVZ’s and that they adapt the SFS so that it can take more farmers in, ensuring that it becomes less complex and less bureaucratic, with an aim to be primarily focused on food production.”
Stephen Senior added: “We thank the NFU and the Hoggins family for their time and for sharing their expertise with us.”
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