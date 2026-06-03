Local MS Laura Anne Jones has urged farmers, rural businesses and residents across Monmouthshire and Torfaen to sign up to Gwent Police’s ‘Rural Watch’ scheme, after joining the Rural Crime Team at Monmouthshire Livestock Centre in Raglan this week, where the Rural Crime Team were helping people register for the service.
Following strong interest from the farming community at the livestock centre, the team will return to there, in the cafe, on June 22, with additional officers. The Rural Crime Team will also be promoting this innovative scheme at the Royal Welsh Show.
Ms Jones, the Shadow Minister for Food, Farming and Rural Affairs, also said:“It was fantastic to see so many farmers and rural residents signing up to ‘Rural Watch’ at the Livestock Centre. “The scheme is a simple but effective way of helping communities stay informed and alert to incidents happening in their area.
“Obviously, the more that sign up to it, the more effective the scheme will be for everyone to help stop Rural Crime, which had seen a huge and concerning increase in recent years.”
She added:“Our Rural Crime Team are doing an excellent job supporting farmers and tackling rural crime. The more people who sign up, the stronger the network becomes and the better protected our rural communities will be.”
Ms Jones continued:“I would encourage anyone who lives or works in a rural area to take advantage of this scheme and speak to the team about the practical steps they can take to protect their property, livestock, vehicles and machinery.”
Anyone wishing to report rural crime or find out more about ‘Rural Watch’ can contact Gwent Police’s Rural Crime Team at [email protected].
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