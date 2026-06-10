A pensioner stopped by police in Abergavenny has had his car seized after it was discovered he did not have a valid driving license.

Police officers stopped the blue Ford C-Max in the town this week and are reminding drivers that even if their license is expired, they cannot legally take to the roads.

Driving without a valid, in-date license can land the offender with a fine of up to £1,000 and a maximum of six penalty points on their record. Police also have the authority to seize the driver’s vehicle and an invalid license could void the insurance policy.

In a post on social media, Gwent Police confirmed the 70-year-old driver had been reported.

“Officers received information that this vehicle was being driven by a non-licence holder in the Monmouthshire area,” the force said.

“It was soon spotted in Abergavenny and stopped as requested. The Police National Computer showed the driver had an expired licence. [A] 70 year old male reported for driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and the vehicle was seized.”