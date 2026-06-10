A pensioner stopped by police in Abergavenny has had his car seized after it was discovered he did not have a valid driving license.
Police officers stopped the blue Ford C-Max in the town this week and are reminding drivers that even if their license is expired, they cannot legally take to the roads.
Driving without a valid, in-date license can land the offender with a fine of up to £1,000 and a maximum of six penalty points on their record. Police also have the authority to seize the driver’s vehicle and an invalid license could void the insurance policy.
“Officers received information that this vehicle was being driven by a non-licence holder in the Monmouthshire area,” the force said.
“It was soon spotted in Abergavenny and stopped as requested. The Police National Computer showed the driver had an expired licence. [A] 70 year old male reported for driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and the vehicle was seized.”
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