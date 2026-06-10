A PLAN intended to allow for more than 2,000 new homes faces a last-minute delay due to a council “error”.
Hearing sessions, which were due to take place next week to examine the proposals for new housing, including large sites in and around Chepstow and Caldicot as well as Abergavenny and Monmouth, have had to be postponed until September.
Monmouthshire County Council has been working on the current proposed local development plan for the past four years. It identifies new housing and employment sites across the county as well as providing the policies by which all planning applications can be judged.
Without a plan in place the county could face almost unrestricted development as the council wouldn’t have an up-to-date planning policy to manage and control development.
Schemes included in the local development plan include 770 new homes between Caldicot and Portskewett, 500 new homes east of Abergavenny, new housing in Monmouth and 146 new homes, as well as a care home and hotel development at Mounton Road, Chepstow. The plan would also require 50 per cent of all new housing is affordable.
The hearings, which had been due to take place on Tuesday, June 16 and 17 would have allowed the independent inspectors, who are assessing the plan, to hear from objectors and consider evidence put forward including from Monmouthshire council.
The inspectors would then propose changes, they consider necessary, which the full council will have to consider and approve before the plan can be adopted for use, if it is approved by the Welsh Government on the recommendation of the inspectors.
That council decision was expected to be taken by the full council in the autumn but could now be delayed with the hearing sessions unable to take place until September 8.
In a letter from the two inspectors, sent to the council, they have accepted its request to delay next week’s hearing but are clear the delay is due to a “failure” by the council.
Inspectors J de-Courcey and C MacFarlane told Monmouthshire council the hearing has to be delayed until its failure to comply with part of the legislation has been “remedied”.
In its June 1 letter to the inspectors the council had asked for the delay “to ensure full compliance” with regulation 23 of 2005 Welsh planning legislation, which relates to publicising the hearing dates.
The inspectors stated “the council has failed to comply with the requirements of regulation 23” and said it agreed the hearings would have to be postponed, but made clear the authority is at fault.
Their letter stated: “To ensure that as few eligible participants as possible are inconvenienced by the council’s error, and taking account of inspector and programme officer commitments, the earliest available date for commencement of the hearing sessions is Tuesday 8 September 2026.”
The council has been working on the current version of the development plan, which has been subject to a number of public consultations, since the current Labour administration came to power at County Hall in 2022.
It was only able to put the plan forward to the inspectors in October last year when it was approved by the casting vote of the council chairman after the council was deadlocked when asked to approve it.
Work on the plan had to be restarted, by the new Labour council administration, after the plan that was being drawn up by the previous Conservative council administration was rejected by the Welsh Government for proposing too many new homes.
Monmouthshire council has been approached for comment.
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