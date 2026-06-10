One of the world’s largest crochet installations commemorating the the social history of the Second World War is coming to Abergavenny.
The Longest Yarn is a global community of creators who unite to bring the pivotal moments of the war to life with large and hand-crafted textile installations. In 2024 their debut project, The Longest Day, was created to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, with each metre capturing the moment from one of the 80 days of the Battle of Normandy.
That display has now found its home in a twelfth-century church in Saint-Hilaire-Petitville, France.
The exhibition is heading to Abergavenny in May 2027, but there is lots of work to be done before then to prepare for the arrival of the display.
“We are so excited to have the display come to Abergavenny, we have been working hard to try and secure a stop on the tour for some time now,” said Wendy Wilson, from the town’s Yarnies group.
“St Mary’s Priory Church is going to host the display and they have been working hard to make sure we can accommodate all the work when it comes in. Our group will also be making another flower cascade to hang in the church next year, and we would love anybody who would like to help to come and join us.’
“We would also be very grateful for any donations of wool and materials that will help us make our mark on the display.”
‘Britain at War’ also features a life-sized hand-crafted ‘Army of Duty Calls’ figures, honouring those who served both at home and on the front lines.
Although The Longest Yarn is a registered non profit association in France, it is totally self-funded and bringing the 80-metre long display to Abergavenny will not be cheap.
It will cost at least £2,500 to make sure the exhibition can go ahead, which includes essential costs like travel, transportation and protective display boxes. The crafters from all walks of life from around the world also need support with their materials. They range from busy mums to those with pressured careers and the sole male in the pack is a stay-at-home dad.
The assistance that donations of money and wool can provide doesn’t stop there either. All surplus funds are donated to veterans charities. The Longest Yarn is already helping FVA.org to refurbish a canal boat for a homeless veteran.
Local sponsors are already lending their support to the cause. K & J Craft; St John’s Lodge, the Free Masons, Abergavenny Rotary club, Dorrell Oliver, and Dynamite Printers will be helping. Those wanting to sponsor this exhibition should contact Beverley Smith [email protected].
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