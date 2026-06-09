An inquest into the death of a 24-year-old man from Abergavenny has been opened following an incident in May. Another man, from Gilwern, was later charged with his murder.
At Gwent Coroners’ Court on Monday June 8th, the senior Coroner for Gwent, Caroline Saunders, confirmed that the death of Idris Squires was deemed as unnatural.
At this stage, the medical cause of death has been listed as a blunt head injury, however there are still some outstanding possibilities being considered in relation to the incident.
Mr Squires was found on Old Hereford Road, in Abergavenny, on the morning of Friday May 15 at roughly 6.15am. He was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff and placed on life support.
Sadly, police confirmed he had passed away as a result of the injuries he had sustained on the morning of Tuesday May 19.
Liam Bennett, a 27-year-old from Gilwern, has been charged with murder in relation to the incident but an investigation continues to ascertain whether there was any involvement from a third party.
“Idris was a beloved son. We cannot begin to express the loss we feel, along with the rest of his family who have loved and supported him throughout his life which has been tragically cut short. At only 24, he was only just beginning life's journey but in his short time with us he made a hugely positive impact on so many people's lives.”
Idris made friends easily and had a huge circle of friends who he cared for very much, and this was reciprocated. We have been inundated with hundreds of messages of support from so many of Idris' young friends. He was the most kind, loving and warm individual you could ever wish to meet.”
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