Vineyards near Abergavenny have joined others in Monmouthshire to celebrate the county’s impressive wine industry.
The likes of White Castle Vineyard and Sugar Loaf Vineyard celebrated their success alongside Parma Farm, The Dell and Ancre Hill Estates for Welsh Wine Week, which ended on June 7.
The businesses bring vital jobs to the hospitality sector in the county and some offer tours, tastings and opportunities for tourists in south Wales to learn more about the produce available in Monmouthshire.
Senedd Member for Sir Fynwy Torfaen, Laura Anne Jones MS, visited White Castle Vineyard, near Abergavenny, to learn more about how they produce their wine.
“Welsh Wine Week is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the incredible vineyards and producers we have here in Wales,” she said.
“I was fortunate enough to visit White Castle Vineyard last year and see first hand the passion, dedication and hard work that goes into producing high quality Welsh wines.”
In 1993, the business owner’s dream home was born when they transformed a milking parlour on a twelve acre smallholding. By 2008, Robb and Nicola Merchant, who own the vineyard, acquired an additional field and began performing soil tests. In 2009, some 16 years after they had first set sight on their new life, the first 4,000 vines were planted.
Today, White Castle Vineyard boasts over 13,000 vines and has boasted its own on-site winery since 2024.
“Businesses like White Castle Vineyard are helping put Monmouthshire and Wales on the map. They are creating jobs, attracting visitors and showcasing the very best of Welsh produce. Their success demonstrates what can be achieved when local businesses are given the opportunity to grow and thrive,” Ms Jones continued.
“As Shadow Minister for Food, Farming and Rural Affairs, I am proud to support Welsh producers and champion the rural businesses that make such a valuable contribution to our economy and communities.”
“I wish everyone involved in Welsh Wine Week every success and encourage people to support local vineyards and discover the excellent wines being produced right here in Wales.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.