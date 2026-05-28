THE Abergavenny Chronicle and ITV have teamed up for a Vanished Wales programme on the old streets of Abergavenny which will be shown early next year.

In the meantime if you ever wandered just how the town looked before the slum clearance of 1957 that changed the face of Tudor Street, Mill Street, Castle Street, St.John’s Square, and Flannel Street in ways that were once unimaginable, we've got some lovely old photos from the collection of Albert Lyons and Abergavenny Museum for you to have a look at.

So, why not take a wander down memory lane into another county called the past and appreciate the atmospheric, winding, ramshackle streets and beaten up charm of old Abergavenny before the bulldozers moved in and flattened it to the ground.

Old Abergavenny
The corner of St. John’s square leading to Castle Street. (Abergavenny Museum )
Old Abergavenny
St. John’s Square leading to Chicken Street. (Abergavenny Museum )
Old Abergavenny
Chicken Street leading to Flannel Street. (Abergavenny Museum )
Old Abergavenny
What is now the entrance to Castle Street car park. (Abergavenny Museum )
Old Abergavenny
Tudor Street and the corner leading to Byfield Lane (Abergavenny Museum )
Old Abergavenny
Corner of Flannel Street (Abergavenny Museum )
Old Abergavenny
The Methodist Chapel in Castle Street. (Abergavenny Museum )
Old Abergavenny
Mill Street (Abergavenny Museum )
Old Abergavenny
Celebrations in Mill Street (Abergavenny Museum )
Old Abergavenny
Chicken Street (Abergavenny Museum )
Old Abergavenny
More Mill Street (Abergavenny Museum )