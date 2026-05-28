THE Abergavenny Chronicle and ITV have teamed up for a Vanished Wales programme on the old streets of Abergavenny which will be shown early next year.
In the meantime if you ever wandered just how the town looked before the slum clearance of 1957 that changed the face of Tudor Street, Mill Street, Castle Street, St.John’s Square, and Flannel Street in ways that were once unimaginable, we've got some lovely old photos from the collection of Albert Lyons and Abergavenny Museum for you to have a look at.
So, why not take a wander down memory lane into another county called the past and appreciate the atmospheric, winding, ramshackle streets and beaten up charm of old Abergavenny before the bulldozers moved in and flattened it to the ground.
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