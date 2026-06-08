There are some parts of Abergavenny that find themselves in the spotlight more often than others, but that doesn’t make them any less important.
Everybody who knows the town will be familiar with the likes of Frogmore Street, Tudor Street and Brecon Road. However, it is probably safe to say that most people here would not have seen every square inch of the town. But there are two people worthy of a shoutout for making sure the lesser-known corners of Abergavenny get the same care and attention that other places in town rightly receive.
Christine and Bill Hopper have been working incredibly hard to make sure the extremely overgrown lane running between Ross Road and Hereford Road is safe and clear for everyone to use.
As an active member of Keep Abergavenny Tidy (KAT), Christine dedicates most of her spare time to improving the more unsightly areas in and around the town. She has cleared the lane independently while husband, Bill, has been kept busy with regular trips to the recycling centre in Llanfoist over the last two months.
Keep Abergavenny Tidy formed in 2010 to help clean up Abergavenny, Llanfoist and Mardy. After taking a step back for a few years, the group relaunched in 2019 in response to concerns over growing levels of litter, and since then it has grown to become one of the most active community organisations in Abergavenny.
As of March 2025, the group has collected a staggering 4,705 bags of litter by carrying out individual and monthly litter picks.
People in town continue to thank KAT for their work to make sure the town remains a clean and safe space for those who live here and the visitors who are wowed by Abergavenny every year.
Of course, their Christine and Bill should know the residents of Hereford Road and Ross Road are very grateful for all their hard work!
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.