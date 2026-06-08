TWENTY-FIVE years ago, the first batch of 24 Filipino nurses arrived in Abergavenny carrying little more than a suitcase full of belongings and a heart full of dreams to work at Nevill Hall Hospital.
And for the past 25 years the nursing staff from the Philippines have integrated with the local community by proudly serving the National Health Service with compassion, dedication, and resilience as they cared for countless patients during some of the most important moments of their lives.
And last week they celebrated that momentous time in their lives, 25 years to the day when they left Manila and arrived in the United Kingdom as internationally educated nurses, stepping into an unfamiliar world with hope, determination, and the courage to build a better future, by benefitting from a special thanksgiving mass at Our Lady and St Michael’s Roman Catholic Church.
Before leaving the Philippines, the nurses, who all had jobs, had to take exams in psychology and maths, to ensure they could administer the correct dosage of drugs, as well as passing an English test.
Of the original cohort, a good number are still living and working in Abergavenny, while others found work in London and other parts of the country, the United States and Australia.
And over the two-and-a-half decades since some 200 Filipino nurses have arrived to work at Nevill Hall Hospital.
Many of those remaining in Abergavenny found love, got married and had children and even have grandchildren. The first baby to be born in Abergavenny to the Filipino nurses was Rita Laurado’s daughter on April 7, 2003.
The youngest nurse in the first cohort was 23-year-old Rosel Madarang who married a Welshman, Anthony Howe, in 2008 after meeting him at a party six years earlier.
Rosel paid tribute to the sacrifices made by the Filipino families, the friendships they have formed, and the resilience that has carried them through every challenge.
The oldest nurse to be recruited was Lolita Pamesa who later married Abergavenny born Russell Woodhouse, and when we met she explained that the previous evening they had celebrated the milestone anniversary with the contingent of Filipinos who were assigned to the Royal Gwent and latterly the Grange Hospital.
Lolita said: “The work ethic of Filipinos is second to none and we are delighted to continue to serve the NHS. We’ve not encountered any substantial problems. We’ve created a wonderful legacy here in Abergavenny.”
Lillibeth De La Rama said that her children were educated at local schools, and her family was overjoyed recently when they welcomed their second grandchildren into the world.
She added: “However, my professional highlight is making a difference. We, as a community, just love it here in Abergavenny serving the NHS.”
Over time, with the number of Filipinos beginning to work in the area increasing, the group set up a self-help organisation to aid their transition in the British way of life.
After a decade of this informal arrangement amongst, the members turned it an official organisation known as the Abergavenny Filipino British Association and the group held its inaugural meeting to coincide with the Philippines Independence Day on June 12, 2011 - the anniversary of the date when Filipinos proclaimed sovereignty and independence from Spain in 1898.
Victor Provido, who is now deputy matron at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, reflects on the past 25 years and said: “The journey was not always easy. We faced many challenges along the way—being far from our families, adapting to a different culture, learning new systems, and proving ourselves in a healthcare environment that was often demanding and ever-changing.
“There were moments of uncertainty, homesickness, exhaustion, and sacrifice. Yet through every hurdle, we remained steadfast and committed to the profession we loved.
“We have witnessed joy and recovery, sorrow and loss. Through it all, we have remained true to our calling as nurses—to care, to heal, and to serve with dignity and kindness.”
What began with a single suitcase and a dream has blossomed into something far greater than the Filipinos could have imagined.
They have built careers, established homes, raised families, and created strong communities. They have supported one another through life's challenges and celebrated each other's successes. And along the way, the Filipinos have become mentors, leaders, educators, and role models for future generations of nurses.
Lolita pointed out that the Catholic Church in Abergavenny had become their second home, a sentiment that Fr Matthew Carney agreed with, adding that the Filipino population had significant swelled the congregation at Our Lady and St Michael’s Church since they arrived in Abergavenny.
In the early day the nurses all walked to work, even after they moved into rented homes, but then they slowly graduated to taking their driving tests and taking out mortgages and today the majority own their own homes and drive a car.
Ten years ago, the nurses all agreed that they love Abergavenny because the people are so friendly and they like the green landscape, the mountains and the river and said that today the sentiment remains the same especially as they now call it home.
The Filipino community often gets together and create many of the cultural dishes from their homeland and bring in the produce to work to share with friends and colleagues.
Top of this list is chicken adobo, widely considered the unofficial national dish of the Philippines. The pieces of chicken coated in a sweet savoury glaze, while lechon is the undeniable crown jewel of Filipino cuisine—a whole suckling pig slowly spit-roasted over open charcoal until the skin is perfectly blistered and crispy.
As Lolita says, “The legacy we leave behind is not measured simply by the years we have served, but by the lives we have touched, the standards we have upheld, and the pathways we have created for those who will follow.
“Our story is a testament to perseverance, dedication, and the enduring spirit of internationally educated nurses.”
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