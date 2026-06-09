Spectrum of Sight explores sight loss using furniture, poetry and soundscapes. By drawing upon her personal journey, Bridie evokes a sense of danger and uncertainty if you cannot trust what your eyes tell you. Domestic items of chairs and lamps with varying degrees of hazards, and a triple soundscape of bilingual poetry, natural sounds and musical composition (accessed via headsets) creates an intimate and immersive experience where the audience can explore the artworks via touch.Spectrum of Sight has been created with creative access at its core, meaning that creative solutions have been embedded in the artworks or available on the website to make the content accessible for visually impaired, Deaf, hard of hearing, and neurodivergent audiences.