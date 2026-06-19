THREE people from South Wales have been charged in connection with a record £139m seizure of cannabis at Southampton docks.
The trio were arrested on Tuesday morning as part a South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU) investigation into the importation of a 12-tonne haul of the drug from Canada to the UK.
Daniel Gould-Lewis, age 37, from Islwyn Close, Pengham, Caerphilly; Gavin Davies, age 45, from Mill Terrace, Cym, Ebbw Vale; and Heidi Phillips, age 36, from Beech Grove, Gurnos, Merthyr Tydfil, have all been charged with the following four offences:
- Being knowingly concerned in the importation of cannabis
- Conspiracy to supply cannabis
- Money laundering
- Being knowingly concerned in the importation of a prohibited weapon (incapacitant spray)
Gould-Lewis was also charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, namely heroin and crack cocaine.
All three suspects were arrested on Tuesday (16 June) by officers from SWROCU, supported by South Wales Police and Gwent Police, after 12 tonnes of cannabis were seized at Southampton Port.
They appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and were remanded in custody to appear at Bristol Crown Court on July 24.
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