A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the Blaenau Gwent area after a body was found in the search for a missing 14-year-old girl in a valley town’s park.
There is a heavy police presence in the area as officers work to establish the full extent of the incident. Detectives are encouraging anyone with information to come forwards and not speculate online.
"We continue to have a significant police presence in the area and understand the concern amongst our communities at this time,” Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Steven Thomas, said.
"Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the death and we currently have one person in police custody being questioned.”
"I'm asking anyone with information to please come and speak with us, you can do this in person, or you can contact us on the usual channels.”
“I'd also encourage people not to speculate online as this is a live investigation and such comments can have an impact on our ability to bring anyone, found to have committed a criminal offence, to justice."
Anyone with any relevant information can contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting 2600197059, can send a direct message on Facebook or X, or online: https://www.gwent.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/
Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
We have referred this incident to the IOPC in line with normal procedures.
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