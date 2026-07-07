OFFICERS investigating a road traffic collision in Chepstow are appealing for witnesses.
Officers were called to the A48 Pwllmeyric, Chepstow at around 5.55am on Tuesday July 7 following a report of a road traffic collision involving an electric bicycle and a bus.
The cyclist has been taken to hospital for treatment and remains in a life-threatening condition.
As part of the investigation, officers are particularly keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the cyclist prior to the collision.
Investigators would like to hear from anyone who saw the cyclist travelling in the area before the collision, including motorists, pedestrians, cyclists, or anyone who may have captured relevant footage on a dash cam, CCTV system, mobile phone, or other recording device.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Gwent Police quoting reference 2600215220.
Information can be provided by calling 101, online at gwent.police.uk, or message us on social media.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.