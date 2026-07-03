USK road in Shirenewton is closed from the Huntsman pub. Diversions are in place which may cause congestion.
Gwent Police have asked people to avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for their journeys.
USK road in Shirenewton is closed from the Huntsman pub. Diversions are in place which may cause congestion.
Gwent Police have asked people to avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for their journeys.
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