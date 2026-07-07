A CYCLIST remains in a life-threatening condition following a road traffic collision involving a bicycle and a bus on the A48.

Gwent Police said officers attended alongside paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service and Air ambulance after receiving a report of the road traffic collision at around 6am on Tuesday July 7.

“The collision involved a bicycle and a bus; the cyclist has been taken to hospital for treatment and remains in a life-threatening condition,” said a spokesperson from Gwent Police.

The road remains closed at this time.